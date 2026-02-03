Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: GLP-1s, a rebuke of RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine plan and staying healthy on frigid days

Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom for Midday Healthwatch, where they discuss issues affecting the health and well-being of Charm City residents.

Today, Dr. Wen will answer your questions about GLP-1s, the trending weight-loss drug now popular across much of the United States.

We also discuss the American Academy of Pediatrics rebuke of federal vaccine recommendations, which cut back on childhood immunizations. AAP, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, issued guidance mirroring recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She’s a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.