Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: GLP-1s, a rebuke of RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine plan and staying healthy on frigid days

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Dr. Leana Wen is a Washington Post columnist, professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, author of the book Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health, and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner.
Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom for Midday Healthwatch, where they discuss issues affecting the health and well-being of Charm City residents.

Today, Dr. Wen will answer your questions about GLP-1s, the trending weight-loss drug now popular across much of the United States.

We also discuss the American Academy of Pediatrics rebuke of federal vaccine recommendations, which cut back on childhood immunizations. AAP, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, issued guidance mirroring recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She’s a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak