Live in Studio A: Petra Poláčková previews her Sunday UMBC recital

It's Live in Studio A, another of Midday's occasional mini-concerts with outstanding musicians.

Today, guest host Erica Kane welcomes Petra Poláčková (pronounced poh-LATCH-kova), a masterful young classical guitarist who has played concerts across the world, including in Germany, Spain, Portugal, Great Britain, Mexico and the Czech Republic, where she was born.

Petra is in Baltimore to conduct a series of master classes at the Peabody conservatory tonight and tomorrow, and for a 3pm recital with guitarist Hao Yang this Sunday, February1st at UMBC, hosted by the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society.

Petra Poláčková joins Erica in Studio A to share a brief sampling of her musical talents.