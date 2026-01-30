2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Live in Studio A: Petra Poláčková previews her Sunday UMBC recital

By Erica Kane,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:40 PM EST
Czech-born Petra Poláčková is an internationally renowned classical guitarist.
photo by Theresa Pewal
Czech-born Petra Poláčková is an internationally renowned classical guitarist. She performs with guitarist Hao Yang at UMBC on Sunday, February 1.

It's Live in Studio A, another of Midday's occasional mini-concerts with outstanding musicians.

Today, guest host Erica Kane welcomes Petra Poláčková (pronounced poh-LATCH-kova), a masterful young classical guitarist who has played concerts across the world, including in Germany, Spain, Portugal, Great Britain, Mexico and the Czech Republic, where she was born.

Petra is in Baltimore to conduct a series of master classes at the Peabody conservatory tonight and tomorrow, and for a 3pm recital with guitarist Hao Yang this Sunday, February1st at UMBC, hosted by the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society.
Click here for ticketing information.

Petra Poláčková joins Erica in Studio A to share a brief sampling of her musical talents.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsClassical MusicBaltimore Classical Guitar Society
Erica Kane
Erica Kane is a weekend news host on WYPR.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
