Dessa: The singer-songwriter on her latest EP: 'Tough Call/Camelot'

Tom's next guest is Dessa, a composer, author, researcher, and cultural commentator.

Her latest musical project is an EP called Tough Love, Camelot.

Dessa, a native of Minneapolis, is in Washington, DC this week. She’s serving as the Artist in Residence at Georgetown University’s Music Sustainability Initiative. She’s giving a concert at Georgetown tomorrow afternoon, and we're delighted to welcome her back to Midday today.

Dessa joins us on Zoom...