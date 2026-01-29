Dessa: The singer-songwriter on her latest EP: 'Tough Call/Camelot'
Tom's next guest is Dessa, a composer, author, researcher, and cultural commentator.
Her latest musical project is an EP called Tough Love, Camelot.
Dessa, a native of Minneapolis, is in Washington, DC this week. She’s serving as the Artist in Residence at Georgetown University’s Music Sustainability Initiative. She’s giving a concert at Georgetown tomorrow afternoon, and we're delighted to welcome her back to Midday today.
Dessa joins us on Zoom...