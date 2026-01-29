2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Dessa: The singer-songwriter on her latest EP: 'Tough Call/Camelot'

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 29, 2026 at 12:40 PM EST
Singer/songwriter Dessa's latest project is a two-song EP called 'Tough Call/Camelot."
photo by Athel Rogers
Singer/songwriter Dessa's latest project is a two-song EP called 'Tough Call/Camelot."

Tom's next guest is Dessa, a composer, author, researcher, and cultural commentator.

Her latest musical project is an EP called Tough Love, Camelot.

Dessa, a native of Minneapolis, is in Washington, DC this week. She’s serving as the Artist in Residence at Georgetown University’s Music Sustainability Initiative. She’s giving a concert at Georgetown tomorrow afternoon, and we're delighted to welcome her back to Midday today.

Dessa joins us on Zoom...

