Dessa: The singer riffs on turmoil in her hometown, Minneapolis.

Tom's next guest is Dessa, a composer, author, researcher, and cultural commentator.

Her latest musical project is an EP called Tough Love, Camelot.

Dessa, a resident and native of Minneapolis, is in Washington, DC this week. She’s serving as the Artist in Residence at Georgetown University’s Music Sustainability Initiative.

She had been scheduled to give a concert at Georgetown Friday afternoon, but that performance was postponed because of the winter weather, and will be rescheduled.

To stay posted on the new date for Dessa's Georgetown concert, click here.

But today, we're delighted to welcome her back to Midday.

Dessa joins us on Zoom...