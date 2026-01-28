At the BMA: Amy Sherald's 'American Sublime'; Sir John Akomfrah's 'The Hour of the Dog'

It’s Midday on the Arts.

Tom's first guest today is Asma Naeem, the director of the Baltimore Museum of Art.

The BMA is currently home to an exhibition that is drawing huge crowds: Amy Sherald, an artist with long-standing connections to Baltimore and to the BMA, came to national attention in 2018 when Michelle Obama chose her to paint Mrs. Obama’s official portrait.

courtesy TateShots video / screenshot Ghanaian-born British artist Sir John Akomfrah.

Sherald's solo exhibition, American Sublime, which includes that famous portrait, is at the BMA through April 5th, 2026.

Asma Naeem joins Tom on Zoom to talk about Sherald and her exhibition, and to spotlight as well another extraordinary exhibition, this one by Ghanaian-born British artist Sir John Akomfrah: a video installation about the American Civil Rights Movement called The Hour of the Dog.

Mr. Akomfrah joins us on Zoom from London with some perspectives on his installation, which will be on view at the BMA through Sunday, February 1.

For schedules and admission information for these and other BMA exhibitions, click here.