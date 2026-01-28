2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

At the BMA: Amy Sherald's 'American Sublime'; Sir John Akomfrah's 'The Hour of the Dog'

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Artist Amy Sherald, with her 2022 work, "A God Blessed Land (Empire of Dirt), part of her "American Sublime" exhibition now at the BMA through April 5, 2026.
Photo by Kevin Bulluck
/
for the BMA
Artist Amy Sherald, with her 2022 work, "A God Blessed Land (Empire of Dirt), part of her "American Sublime" exhibition now at the BMA through April 5, 2026.

It’s Midday on the Arts.

Tom's first guest today is Asma Naeem, the director of the Baltimore Museum of Art.

The BMA is currently home to an exhibition that is drawing huge crowds: Amy Sherald, an artist with long-standing connections to Baltimore and to the BMA, came to national attention in 2018 when Michelle Obama chose her to paint Mrs. Obama’s official portrait.

Ghanaian-born British artist Sir John Akomfrah.
courtesy TateShots video
/
screenshot
Ghanaian-born British artist Sir John Akomfrah.

Sherald's solo exhibition, American Sublime, which includes that famous portrait, is at the BMA through April 5th, 2026.

Asma Naeem joins Tom on Zoom to talk about Sherald and her exhibition, and to spotlight as well another extraordinary exhibition, this one by Ghanaian-born British artist Sir John Akomfrah: a video installation about the American Civil Rights Movement called The Hour of the Dog.

Mr. Akomfrah joins us on Zoom from London with some perspectives on his installation, which will be on view at the BMA through Sunday, February 1.

For schedules and admission information for these and other BMA exhibitions, click here.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
