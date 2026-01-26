MD's labor crisis: Massive fed layoffs, Black women joblessness keep career coaches in demand

When we consider Maryland's labor outlook, the numbers are staggering.

More than 25,000 federal jobs lost in 2025...with 10,000 lost in October and November alone.

And behind those numbers are Maryland residents facing real uncertainty about what comes next.

On Midday today, unemployment in Maryland. Who’s being hit hardest and how can job-seekers find a path forward?

Guest host Farai Chideya, an author, podcaster and social commentator, talks with Maryland Labor Secretary Portia Wu about how the massive federal layoffs have affected the state's labor force.

Farai then speaks with two labor economists — Ofronama Biu with the Maven Collaborative , and Dr. Linda Loubert , an associate professor of economics at Morgan State University — who are tracking the growing unemployment crisis among Black women.

Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR Job-seekers talk with recruiters at a crowded career fair in Howard County for fired federal workers in February 2025.

Lastly, Farai talks with author and career coach Dr. Joi Brown, who has spent decades helping federal workers transition into new careers. Now she's busier than ever, and has advice for anyone considering the next chapter of their employment story.

Our guests join us today on Zoom.

You can join the conversation!

Email us at [email protected] or

Call us at 410-662-8780