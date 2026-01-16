2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Edgar Allen Poe's story ended in Baltimore. But 217 years after his birth, the city continues to celebrates the iconic figure.

By Gabe Ortis,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:52 PM EST
Edgar Allan Poe was an American writer, poet, editor, and literary critic best known for his poetry and short stories, especially his tales of mystery and the macabre. Poe died in Baltimore in 1849 when he was just 40 yeas old.
Wikimedia Commons
Edgar Allan Poe was an American writer, poet, editor, and literary critic best known for his poetry and short stories, especially his tales of mystery and the macabre. Poe died in Baltimore in 1849 when he was just 40 years old.

Monday, January 19, marks the 217th birthday of Edgar Allen Poe, the late American writer, poet, editor, and literary critic who is best known for his poetry and short stories — especially his tales of mystery and the macabre.

Though he was born in Boston, Poe's writing began becoming popular while he lived in Baltimore. In 1833, MS. Found in a Bottle won a contest held by the Baltimore Saturday Visiter, and received a $50 prize.

Poe's story also ends in here. He died in Baltimore in 1849 when he was just 40 yeas old.

Over the years, his home and grave have become focal points for a growing legion of Poe fans devoted to celebrating the life and works of the late writer, especially on his birthday.

To talk about the man behind the writing, Midday guest host Gabe Ortis is joined by Dr. Amy Branam Armiento, a professor of English at Frostburg State University. Armiento is a member of the board of Poe Baltimore, a non-profit organization created to fund, maintain and interpret the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum, and to celebrate the legacy of one of Baltimore’s most famous residents.

Poe Baltimore is hosting a series of events, including a murder mystery, this weekend in celebration of Poe's birthday. Find more information at PoeinBaltimore.org.

Gabe Ortis
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
