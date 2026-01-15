2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
MD Board of Elections chief outlines upgrades to campaign finance reporting, mail-in ballots

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 15, 2026 at 12:41 PM EST
Maryland State Board of Elections on Monday unveiled the state's new modernized campaign finance reporting platforms, the Maryland Campaign Reporting Information System (MD-CRIS) and the Business Contribution Disclosure System (BCDS), which mark the most significant upgrade to the BOE's campaign finance technology in years.

Joining Tom now is Jared DeMarinis.
He’s the State Administrator of the Maryland Board of Elections. The filing deadline for candidates to be on the Primary ballot this summer and the general election ballot in the fall is February 24.Primary day is June 23, a mere 159 days from today.

Jared DeMarinis is the State Administrator of Elections for the Maryland Board of Elections. He was appointed to that role in September 2023, following nearly two decades of service on the BOE.
Candidates and the people who cover them will be navigating a new, modernized campaign finance reporting platform.

The Maryland State Board of Elections on Monday unveiled what it's calling the Maryland Campaign Reporting Information System (MD-CRIS) and the Business Contribution Disclosure System (BCDS). The BOE describes the new platforms as the state’s most significant upgrade to campaign finance technology in years.

Jared DeMarinis joins us on Zoom to tell us about it…

Maryland State Board of Elections
