MD Board of Elections chief outlines upgrades to campaign finance reporting, mail-in ballots

Joining Tom now is Jared DeMarinis.

He’s the State Administrator of the Maryland Board of Elections. The filing deadline for candidates to be on the Primary ballot this summer and the general election ballot in the fall is February 24.Primary day is June 23, a mere 159 days from today.

courtesy MD Board of Elections Jared DeMarinis is the State Administrator of Elections for the Maryland Board of Elections. He was appointed to that role in September 2023, following nearly two decades of service on the BOE.

Candidates and the people who cover them will be navigating a new, modernized campaign finance reporting platform.

The Maryland State Board of Elections on Monday unveiled what it's calling the Maryland Campaign Reporting Information System (MD-CRIS) and the Business Contribution Disclosure System (BCDS). The BOE describes the new platforms as the state’s most significant upgrade to campaign finance technology in years.

Jared DeMarinis joins us on Zoom to tell us about it…

