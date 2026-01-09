2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Politics: County Executive races in Baltimore, Howard & Anne Arundel

By Matt Bush,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
From left to right: Baltimore County Executive Katherine Klausmeier, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.
John Lee/WYPR, Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR
/
Brian Witte/AP
Three Maryland county executives whose terms expire this election year (L-R): Baltimore County Executive Katherine Klausmeier, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

Today on Midday on Politics, guest host Matt Bush and three local reporters spotlight the competitive campaigns for three Maryland County Executive offices that are up for grabs this election year.

The County Executive is the highest elected office in local government.

Like a president or a governor, they wield powers to direct budgets, make bureaucratic appointments, and meet the day-to-day needs of their constituents.

Voters in Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Howard Counties are picking new County Executives in 2026...and today we’ll hit the campaign trail for a roundup of all those races.

The elections feature an array of candidates as diverse as the counties they seek to represent– a volunteer firefighter, a first-term county councilman, a local business leader.

It’s all up to the voters come the Primary balloting in June – and Election Day in November.

We get an early look at the ballots with WYPR's Baltimore County reporter John Lee, Baltimore Banner's Howard County reporter Lillian Reed, and with a look at the Anne Arundel County Executive race, the Capital Gazette's Deputy Politics reporter (formerly with Patch News) Jacob Baumgart.

Join the conversation!
Email us at [email protected] or
Call us at 410.662.8780

Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
See stories by Matt Bush
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak