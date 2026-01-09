Politics: County Executive races in Baltimore, Howard & Anne Arundel

Today on Midday on Politics, guest host Matt Bush and three local reporters spotlight the competitive campaigns for three Maryland County Executive offices that are up for grabs this election year.

The County Executive is the highest elected office in local government.

Like a president or a governor, they wield powers to direct budgets, make bureaucratic appointments, and meet the day-to-day needs of their constituents.

Voters in Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Howard Counties are picking new County Executives in 2026...and today we’ll hit the campaign trail for a roundup of all those races.

The elections feature an array of candidates as diverse as the counties they seek to represent– a volunteer firefighter, a first-term county councilman, a local business leader.

It’s all up to the voters come the Primary balloting in June – and Election Day in November.

We get an early look at the ballots with WYPR's Baltimore County reporter John Lee, Baltimore Banner's Howard County reporter Lillian Reed, and with a look at the Anne Arundel County Executive race, the Capital Gazette's Deputy Politics reporter (formerly with Patch News) Jacob Baumgart.

