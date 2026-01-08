Midday at the Movies: Our critics' picks for the best flicks of 2025

It's Midday at the Movies, our monthly conversation about films and filmmaking.

Joining Tom in studio are Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Max Weiss, editor-in-chief and pop culture critic at Baltimore Magazine.

Max photo by Tyrone Wilkens; Jed photo courtesy The Daily Record (L-R) Max Weiss, editor-in-chief, Baltimore Magazine; Ted Dietz, founder and former director, Maryland Film Festival

Both movie mavens have brought their lists of favorite flicks of 2025. Max published hers in her magazine, here, and here.

Jed's 2025 movie faves list includes (in no particular order): One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Song Sung Blue, Hamnet, Ricky Gervais-Mortality, The Secret Agent, Blue Moon, Nouvelle Vague, Sinners, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, Orwell 2+2=5, and Life of Chuck.

We'll also discuss some top ten movie picks by long-time Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday, which you can find here.