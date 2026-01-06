2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Marion Winik's 1996 memoir 'First Comes Love' back in a new edition

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 6, 2026 at 12:45 PM EST
Marion Winik, the author of nine books of fiction and personal essays, with the cover of the new edition of her 1996 memoir, 'First Comes Love'
Marion Winik photo credit Maeve Secor and Jane Sartwell; jacket art courtesy Penguin-Random House
Marion Winik, the author of nine books of fiction and personal essays, with the cover of the new edition of her 1996 memoir, 'First Comes Love'

Tom's next guest is the writer Marion Winik. She's the author of nine books of fiction and collected essays, co-host of the Weekly Reader podcast here at WYPR, a former commentator on NPR's All Things Considered, and a professor in the fine arts program at the University of Baltimore. Marion's best-selling 1996 memoir, First Comes Love, recounts her unconventional romance and marriage to Tony Heubach, a gay man with whom she had two sons before he died of AIDS, just 15 years after they met. On the 30th anniversary of the book's publication, Winik's poignant chronicle of love and loss has been republished with a new introduction by the author, and a new audiobook version as well.

Marion Winik will be discussing her memoir's return with Baltimore novelist Laura Lippman at the Ivy Bookshop in Baltimore this Thursday from 6-8pm, but today she joins Tom in Studio A.

For more information and to register for the Ivy Bookshop event, click here.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR Booksmemoir
