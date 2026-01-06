Marion Winik's 1996 memoir 'First Comes Love' back in a new edition

Tom's next guest is the writer Marion Winik. She's the author of nine books of fiction and collected essays, co-host of the Weekly Reader podcast here at WYPR, a former commentator on NPR's All Things Considered, and a professor in the fine arts program at the University of Baltimore. Marion's best-selling 1996 memoir, First Comes Love, recounts her unconventional romance and marriage to Tony Heubach, a gay man with whom she had two sons before he died of AIDS, just 15 years after they met. On the 30th anniversary of the book's publication, Winik's poignant chronicle of love and loss has been republished with a new introduction by the author, and a new audiobook version as well.

Marion Winik will be discussing her memoir's return with Baltimore novelist Laura Lippman at the Ivy Bookshop in Baltimore this Thursday from 6-8pm, but today she joins Tom in Studio A.

For more information and to register for the Ivy Bookshop event, click here.