Midday

Midday on Tech: A sneak peek into what's next for consumer electronics from CES 2026.

By Matt Bush,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 5, 2026 at 12:02 PM EST
People arrive at the CES Unveiled tech show Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr
/
AP
People arrive at the CES Unveiled tech show Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.

Each year, the tech world turns its eyes to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Symposium, known as CES.

The annual conference showcases robotics, artificial intelligence, automation and automotives and innovations across a wide range of sectors.

Tech insider Jason Michael Perry joins Midday to give us a peek onto the conference floor. Perry is founder and Chief AI Officer of PerryLabs and hosts WYPR's Thoughts on Tech and Things podcast.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR Programstechnology
Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
