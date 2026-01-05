Midday on Tech: A sneak peek into what's next for consumer electronics from CES 2026.
Each year, the tech world turns its eyes to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Symposium, known as CES.
The annual conference showcases robotics, artificial intelligence, automation and automotives and innovations across a wide range of sectors.
Tech insider Jason Michael Perry joins Midday to give us a peek onto the conference floor. Perry is founder and Chief AI Officer of PerryLabs and hosts WYPR's Thoughts on Tech and Things podcast.