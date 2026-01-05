2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday newswrap: Marylanders respond to U.S. strikes in Venezuela. Plus, trepidation over health insurance hikes.

By Matt Bush,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 5, 2026 at 12:45 PM EST
Scott Maucione, WYPR

This past Saturday, Americans woke up to news of a large-scale U.S. strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who was captured and flown out of the Country. Maduro is set to appear in court New York City today for drugs and weapons charges.

Here in Maryland, WYPR reporter Scott Maucione covered local reactions to this news.

Plus, Maucione discusses higher healthcare insurance costs kicking-in this year. Some Affordable Care Act enrollees could see their costs double.

HealthcareHealthHealth Insurance
Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
