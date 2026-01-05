Midday newswrap: Marylanders respond to U.S. strikes in Venezuela. Plus, trepidation over health insurance hikes.

This past Saturday, Americans woke up to news of a large-scale U.S. strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who was captured and flown out of the Country. Maduro is set to appear in court New York City today for drugs and weapons charges.

Here in Maryland, WYPR reporter Scott Maucione covered local reactions to this news.

Plus, Maucione discusses higher healthcare insurance costs kicking-in this year. Some Affordable Care Act enrollees could see their costs double.