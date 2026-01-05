Midday newswrap: Frederick's massive data centers get boost from zoning vote.

Data centers are top of mind everywhere in the U.S. as we begin 2026.

The Maryland General Assembly last month overrode a veto by Gov. Wes Moore to approve a study that will look at the impact of data centers in the state.

At the local level, the Frederick County Council was busy right before the holidays, approving new zoning for data centers in the county.

Data center development is controversial in Frederick, especially as public opposition simmers against the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project. The 70-mile power line faces stiff opposition from Frederick County residents and leaders who say it will seize private property for a power line that will mostly benefit massive data centers across the Potomac River in Northern Virginia.

WYPR’s Frederick County reporter Nathanael Miller spent much of 2025 covering these issues. He joins Midday to discuss what's next.

