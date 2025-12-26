A cast of characters, old and new, in novelist Amor Towles' 'Table for Two'

(This episode of Midday originally aired on April 23, 2025.)

Best-selling writer, Amor Towles, is the author of three novels, including A Gentleman in Moscow, which was adapted for a television series on Paramount+ starring Ewan McGregor.

Towles joins Midday to discuss the writing of his latest work, a brilliant compilation of six short stories set in New York, and a novella set in the golden age of Hollywood that features a character from his novel, Rules of Civility. The collection, newly in paperback, is called Table for Two.

