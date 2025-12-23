2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Novelist Ann Patchett reveals her writing process in a new annotated 'Bel Canto'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 23, 2025 at 12:01 PM EST

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 25, 2024)

Best-selling author Ann Patchett joins Midday to talk about her most recent book, an annotated edition of her 2001 popular novel, Bel Canto.  

In the latest version, Patchett walks us through what she wrote, page by page, and comments on what she thinks could be improved. She shares insights into her creative process with the same kind of grace, humor, and gifts of perception that draw us all to her novels and essays.

Award-winning author Ann Patchett
Emily Dorio
Award-winning author Ann Patchett

