Midday at the Movies: Sizing up Hollywood's holiday-season flicks

It's Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. Joining Tom in Studio A is our favorite movie maven, Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival.

He and Tom take a look at the current crop of Hollywood releases and consider some of our favorite Christmas-season movies, from It's a Wonderful Life to Elf, and of course, Tom's all-time fave, Love, Actually.

What's your favorite holiday movie? And what are the best new films you've seen, on the big screen or streaming? Let us know!

