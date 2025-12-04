2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
There's still millions in COVID-era ARPA funds available for Baltimore. 2026 is the final year they can be spent.

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published December 4, 2025 at 12:16 PM EST
A screengrab from the online dashboard of the Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs showing the funding commitments for money received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
A screengrab from the online dashboard of the Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs showing the funding commitments for money received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act were intended to keep the economy afloat during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Baltimore received 631 million dollars, which could be spent on paying essential workers, disaster relief, infrastructure or in response to other negative consequences of the pandemic.

83 percent of those funds have been spent as of November 2025, according to Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs online dashboard.

Elizabeth Tatum is the Chief Recovery Officer of the City of Baltimore, which oversees ARPA funds. She joins Midday for an update as 2026 approaches, final year to spend the funds.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRAmerican Rescue Plan Act FundsMayor's Office of Recovery Programs
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
