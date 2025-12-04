There's still millions in COVID-era ARPA funds available for Baltimore. 2026 is the final year they can be spent.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act were intended to keep the economy afloat during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Baltimore received 631 million dollars, which could be spent on paying essential workers, disaster relief, infrastructure or in response to other negative consequences of the pandemic.

83 percent of those funds have been spent as of November 2025, according to Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs online dashboard.

Elizabeth Tatum is the Chief Recovery Officer of the City of Baltimore, which oversees ARPA funds. She joins Midday for an update as 2026 approaches, final year to spend the funds.