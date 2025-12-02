2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Longtime CEO John Racanelli steps down from National Aquarium, will focus on dolphin sanctuary project

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published December 2, 2025 at 12:20 PM EST
Visitors to the The National Aquarium in Baltimore.
Kirk McKoy, The Baltimore Banner
Visitors to the The National Aquarium in Baltimore.

John Raccinelli retired as the President and CEO of the National Aquarium at the end of November after nearly 15 years in the role.

Racanelli helped extend the mission of the aquarium well beyond the walls of the facility in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to establish it as an internationally recognized institution at the forefront of environmental conservation.

Now, Racanelli says he will focus his time on building a dolphin sanctuary, a project he announced with the National Aquarium in 2016.

Racanelli joins Midday to discuss that project and what comes next for the aquarium, which is approaching its 45 birthday.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
