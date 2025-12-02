Longtime CEO John Racanelli steps down from National Aquarium, will focus on dolphin sanctuary project

John Raccinelli retired as the President and CEO of the National Aquarium at the end of November after nearly 15 years in the role.

Racanelli helped extend the mission of the aquarium well beyond the walls of the facility in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to establish it as an internationally recognized institution at the forefront of environmental conservation.

Now, Racanelli says he will focus his time on building a dolphin sanctuary, a project he announced with the National Aquarium in 2016.

Racanelli joins Midday to discuss that project and what comes next for the aquarium, which is approaching its 45 birthday.