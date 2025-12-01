Kim Wehle: Trump's assault on the rule of law and the US Constitution

At President Donald Trump’s insistence, the legal apparatus of the US government has been employed to aggressively pursue his political enemies.

James Comey, Letitia James, and John Bolton have been indicted. A judge threw out the charges against the former FBI director and the New York Attorney General, but their legal entanglements with the president are not yet over.

Senators Adam Schiff and Mark Kelly, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, former Special Counsel Jack Smith, former Gov. Chris Christie and others are under investigation.

courtesy photo Kim Wehle is a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, host of The Little Law School on Substack and author of "How to Read the Constitution - and Why"

The President is using the power of the US military to conduct extra-judicial killings in open waters. Since September, more than 80 people, in nearly two dozen attacks, have been killed because they are suspected of trafficking drugs. Congress has vowed to investigate reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the killing of two survivors of one of those attacks, an order that could constitute a war crime.

Kim Wehle, a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law and the host of the Substack The Little Law School, joins Tom to talk about the rule of law and the foundations of our democracy in the age of Trump.

