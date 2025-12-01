2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Kim Wehle: Trump's assault on the rule of law and the US Constitution

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
President Donald Trump talks with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after a roundtable on criminal cartels in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump talks with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after a roundtable on criminal cartels in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington.

At President Donald Trump’s insistence, the legal apparatus of the US government has been employed to aggressively pursue his political enemies.

James Comey, Letitia James, and John Bolton have been indicted. A judge threw out the charges against the former FBI director and the New York Attorney General, but their legal entanglements with the president are not yet over.

Senators Adam Schiff and Mark Kelly, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, former Special Counsel Jack Smith, former Gov. Chris Christie and others are under investigation.

Kim Wehle is a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a popular legal commentator, and author of "How to Read the Constitution - and Why"
courtesy photo
Kim Wehle is a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, host of The Little Law School on Substack and author of "How to Read the Constitution - and Why"

The President is using the power of the US military to conduct extra-judicial killings in open waters. Since September, more than 80 people, in nearly two dozen attacks, have been killed because they are suspected of trafficking drugs. Congress has vowed to investigate reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the killing of two survivors of one of those attacks, an order that could constitute a war crime.

Kim Wehle, a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law and the host of the Substack The Little Law School, joins Tom to talk about the rule of law and the foundations of our democracy in the age of Trump.
Kim Wehle joins us on Zoom.

