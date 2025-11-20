2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Bob Embry, who had a hand in Baltimore's defining developments, steps back from leading Abell Foundation

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Courtesy Abell Foundation

Some of the most important examples of our city’s urban renewal were guided by Bob Embry’s imagination and skill.

The Inner Harbor, the Maryland Science Center, the National Aquarium, the subway system and the “dollar house” program that helped revitalize some of Baltimore’s most troubled neighborhoods, all bear the Embry stamp.

In 1987, he became the President of the Abell Foundation, which has grown to be one of the most significant philanthropic institutions in town, and a driving force behind hundreds of initiatives that have changed the landscape and improved the lives of countless Baltimoreans.

Now, at the age 87, Bob Embry will soon retire as the President of the Abell Foundation. He joins Midday to discuss what has worked and what still needs to be done help alleviate hardship in Baltimore.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak