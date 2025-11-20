Bob Embry, who had a hand in Baltimore's defining developments, steps back from leading Abell Foundation

Some of the most important examples of our city’s urban renewal were guided by Bob Embry’s imagination and skill.

The Inner Harbor, the Maryland Science Center, the National Aquarium, the subway system and the “dollar house” program that helped revitalize some of Baltimore’s most troubled neighborhoods, all bear the Embry stamp.

In 1987, he became the President of the Abell Foundation, which has grown to be one of the most significant philanthropic institutions in town, and a driving force behind hundreds of initiatives that have changed the landscape and improved the lives of countless Baltimoreans.

Now, at the age 87, Bob Embry will soon retire as the President of the Abell Foundation. He joins Midday to discuss what has worked and what still needs to be done help alleviate hardship in Baltimore.