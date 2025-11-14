In 'Make Me Commissioner,' sportswriter Jane Leavy delivers a delightful critique of baseball

Tom's first guest today is Jane Leavy, a celebrated author and an award-winning sports and feature writer, formerly with the Washington Post.

To call Leavy a baseball lover is an understatement of biblical proportions. She’s written best-selling biographies of three of baseball’s immortal players: Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Sandy Koufax.

And her latest book is both a love letter and a compassionate scold to the game she loves so much. It's a fact-filled treatise on how to make baseball better, and an exposé of how baseball has come to be what it is, which for many, is a slow, lifeless slog interrupted occasionally by some excitement.

But Jane Leavy knows what to do. Her new book is called Make Me Commissioner: I Know What’s Wrong with Baseball and How to Fix It. If you like baseball, you're going to love this book. If you hate baseball, read this book and see what happens...

Tom's conversation with Jane Leavy was pre-recorded, so we can’t take any calls or online comments today. The author joined us on Zoom…

Jane Leavy will be talking about baseball and her new book with Kevin Brown, a sports journalist and broadcaster for the Baltimore Orioles, tonight (Friday, 11.14) at the Ivy Bookshop in North Baltimore. That event begins at 6:00pm. For more info, click here.

(The Ivy Bookshop event is presented in partnership with the Baltimore Babe Ruth Chapter of the Society for American Baseball Research.)