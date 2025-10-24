Live in Studio A: Ensemble Galilei, previewing four local concerts

Welcome to a Midday Mini Concert with Ensemble Galilei, the critically acclaimed traditional music group that's been delighting audiences with their beautiful, eclectic sounds for three decades.

Joining Tom in the studio today are:

Isaac Alderson. He’s a pipe and flute player;

The guitarist Jesse Langen;

Jackie Moran, a singer, banjo and bodhran player;

Carolyn Surrick. She’s a poet, a producer, an activist and a terrific viola da gamba player;

And the fiddler, Evelyn Thom, a guest artist who'll be playing with Ensemble Galilei during their current tour.

Ensemble Galilei will be performing tonight at St. Margaret’s Church in Annapolis. Tomorrow night, they’ll be at An die Musik here in Baltimore. On Sunday they’re at the Barn House in Annapolis. And on Monday, they’ll perform for the Institute of Musical Traditions at St. Mark’s Church in Rockville.

But right now, they’re with us in Studio A, and ready to play some tunes, including songs from their new two-CD recording, There I Long To Be.

(Audio of this performance will be posted here after the broadcast.)