The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's music director, one of the youngest in the country, to conduct through 2031

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 21, 2025 at 12:23 PM EDT
Jonathon Heyward is an internationally renowned young conductor who began his first five-year contract with the BSO in May 2023.
photo credit: Jeremy Ayres Fischer
Jonathon Heyward is an internationally renowned young conductor who began his first five-year contract with the BSO in May 2023.

Jonathon Heyward began his tenure as the Music Director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in 2023, in a five-year contract that established him as one of the youngest Music Directors of a major symphony in the country and the only Black leader of a major orchestra.

Last week, the BSO announced that he has extended that original contract to run through 2031.

Heyward is set to conduct in three concerts this weekend in Rockville, College Park and Baltimore. One of the performances, of Mark Simpson's moody, mysterious Israfel, is an homage to one of Baltimore's most famous residents: Edgar Allan Poe.

He joined Tom Hall in Studio A yesterday to discuss the future of the BSO, and his future with Baltimore's beloved orchestra.

(This conversation was pre-recorded, so we can't take any calls or emails)

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRBSO Music Director Jonathon HeywardBSOBaltimore Symphony Orchestra
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak