For many Marylanders with connection to Gaza, mixed emotions during an uneasy peace

Last Monday, President Donald Trump flew to the Middle East to address Israeli lawmakers at the Knesset. He then flew to Sharm Al-Sheikh in Egypt for a signing ceremony of a ceasefire agreement, which included Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye, countries which helped mediate the deal.

The ceasefire has held for the most part, although there is much uncertainty about the deal. A condition of the agreement requires Hamas to eventually disarm, which some analysts have called unlikely.

Today on Midday, perspective from Ramsey Hanhan, a Palestinian-American poet who lives in Maryland, and Earl El-Amin, the Resident Imam at the Muslim Community Cultural Center of Baltimore.

The Muslim Community Cultural Center of Baltimore is hosting an open house this weekend, with exhibits and events focusing on Islam and the African-American experience.

Ramsey Hanhan is a former physics professor and author of Fugitive Dreams, a personal memoir illustrating life and conflict in Palestine. His forthcoming book, Palestine Bleeds For You, is a collection of essays and poetry about history, culture, religion and the hope for a better future.