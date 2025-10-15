After languishing for years, could a plan now be coming together for Baltimore's 28-acre State Center?

A new initiative seeks to jump-start one of Baltimore’s biggest and most controversial redevelopment projects. The 28-acre State Center site was the subject of development efforts and lawsuits that go back more than 20 years. Could a new plan, backed by Gov. Wes Moore, see wider use for the property?

Maryland's Secretary of the Department of General Services Atif Chaudry joins Midday to share the latest.

