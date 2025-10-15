2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
After languishing for years, could a plan now be coming together for Baltimore's 28-acre State Center?

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Maryland Department of Health is located in the Herbert R. OConor State Office Building at State Center in Baltimore.
Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner.png
The Maryland Department of Health is located in the Herbert R. OConor State Office Building at State Center in Baltimore.

A new initiative seeks to jump-start one of Baltimore’s biggest and most controversial redevelopment projects. The 28-acre State Center site was the subject of development efforts and lawsuits that go back more than 20 years. Could a new plan, backed by Gov. Wes Moore, see wider use for the property?

Maryland's Secretary of the Department of General Services Atif Chaudry joins Midday to share the latest.

Listen-in to today’s episode from 12-1pm on WYPR and the Baltimore Public Media app. Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRstate centerBaltimore City
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
