"Hidden Brain" podcaster Shankar Vedantam on a decade probing the mysteries of the human psyche

Tom's first guest today is Shankar Vedantam, the creator and host of Hidden Brain, a weekly podcast and radio show heard every Sunday afternoon at 2:00 here on WYPR.

Shankar is coming to the Lyric Theater in Baltimore Saturday night with his Hidden Brain Perceptions Tour, a live event that's traveling cross country to celebrate ten years of this award-winning program.

The animating question since the inception of Hidden Brain has been: Are there parts of our minds that are hidden from us?

Shankar joins Tom on Zoom from Washington, DC, to share some of the insights he's gained from a decade of Hidden Brain explorations.

The Hidden Brain Perceptions Tour comes to the Lyric Theater in Baltimore Saturday night. The show starts at 7pm. For ticketing information, click here.

