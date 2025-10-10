2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
"Hidden Brain" podcaster Shankar Vedantam on a decade probing the mysteries of the human psyche

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Science journalist Shankar Vedantam produces and hosts the Hidden Brain podcast.
Shankar Vedantam photo by Jamey Stillings. Podcast logo courtesy Hidden Brain Media.
Science journalist Shankar Vedantam produces and hosts the Hidden Brain podcast and the NPR-distributed radio show.

Tom's first guest today is Shankar Vedantam, the creator and host of Hidden Brain, a weekly podcast and radio show heard every Sunday afternoon at 2:00 here on WYPR.

Shankar is coming to the Lyric Theater in Baltimore Saturday night with his Hidden Brain Perceptions Tour, a live event that's traveling cross country to celebrate ten years of this award-winning program.

The animating question since the inception of Hidden Brain has been: Are there parts of our minds that are hidden from us?

Shankar joins Tom on Zoom from Washington, DC, to share some of the insights he's gained from a decade of Hidden Brain explorations.

The Hidden Brain Perceptions Tour comes to the Lyric Theater in Baltimore Saturday night. The show starts at 7pm. For ticketing information, click here.

(Audio of this program will be posted here early this afternoon)

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
