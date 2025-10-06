2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Rep. Olszewski on the shutdown impacts: protecting fed workers, clean energy; Gaza's "peace" plan

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 6, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Congressman Johnny Olszewski is a Democrat and former Baltimore County executive who won election in 2024 to represent Maryland's 2nd congressional district in the US House of Representatives.
Official House photo.
Tom's next guest is Congressman Johnny Olszewski, Jr., a Democrat who won election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024 to represent Maryland’s 2nd congressional district, which includes major portions of Baltimore County, Carroll County, and parts of Baltimore City.
Rep. Olszewski also sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The congressman joins Tom in studio to discuss efforts to resolve the now 6-day old federal government shutdown, how the federal closures are impacting Marylanders, and his legislative proposal to protect the state's many federal workers and their families from financial ruin.

Rep. Olszewski also discusses the latest Trump administration push for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and an end to the tragic suffering in Gaza.

(Audio for this program will be posted here early this afternoon)

