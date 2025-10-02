2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
UBalt Law's Kim Wehle previews the Supreme Court's new term

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 2, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
The U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C.
Credit: U.S. Supreme Court Official Photo
The U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C.

Joining Tom now is Kim Wehle. She's a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, the author of four books, an in-demand public speaker and commentator, and the host of a popular Substack she calls The Little Law School with Professor Kim Wehle, where she unpacks legal headlines and offers timely perspectives on politics and the law.

Kim Wehle is a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a popular legal commentator, and author of "How to Read the Constitution - and Why"
photo courtesy Kim Wehle
Kim Wehle is a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a popular legal commentator, and author of four books, including "How to Read the Constitution - and Why."

Kim is Midday's go-to source for analysis and perspective on a host of legal matters. Today Tom draws on her expertise as a constitutional scholar to preview the new term of the US Supreme Court, which begins Monday.

Kim Wehle joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

(Audio for this program will be posted early this afternoon.)

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
