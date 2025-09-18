MONSE's Stefanie Mavronis, UPenn expert Jeremy Biddle on curbing violent crime in Baltimore

Joining Tom now in Studio A is Stefanie Mavronis, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, or MONSE, here in Baltimore. Her agency's mission is to implement the City’s public health approach to safety through Mayor Brandon M. Scott’s Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan. MONSE works with Baltimore residents, community-based groups, institutions, businesses, and other city agencies to curb urban violence and to address its root causes.

Also with us in the studio is Jeremy Biddle, the director of Violence Reduction Policy and Programs at the University of Pennsylvania's Crime and Justice Policy Lab, and founding director of MetroPEACE, a consulting firm dedicated to curbing urban violence. Mr. Biddle has served as an advisor to MONSE and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Photos courtesy Mayor's Office; Crime and Justice Policy Lab (L-R) Stefanie Mavronis, director of MONSE; Jeremey Biddle, with the Crime and Justice Policy Lab at UPenn.

As always, you are welcome to join the conversation.

Email us: [email protected], or call us: 410.662.8780

(Audio of this conversation will be posted early this afternoon)