MONSE's Stefanie Mavronis, UPenn expert Jeremy Biddle on curbing violent crime in Baltimore

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 18, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
Baltimore Peace Weekend
Rebecca Sube Photography
A demonstrator holds up a banner at the November 2024 Baltimore Peace Weekend. The event is held four times a year by a community-led movement calling for "zero murders" on Baltimore's streets.

Joining Tom now in Studio A is Stefanie Mavronis, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, or MONSE, here in Baltimore. Her agency's mission is to implement the City’s public health approach to safety through Mayor Brandon M. Scott’s Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan. MONSE works with Baltimore residents, community-based groups, institutions, businesses, and other city agencies to curb urban violence and to address its root causes.

Also with us in the studio is Jeremy Biddle, the director of Violence Reduction Policy and Programs at the University of Pennsylvania's Crime and Justice Policy Lab, and founding director of MetroPEACE, a consulting firm dedicated to curbing urban violence. Mr. Biddle has served as an advisor to MONSE and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

(L-R) Stefanie Mavronis, director of MONSE; Jeremey Biddle, with the Crime and Justice Policy Lab at UPenn.
Photos courtesy Mayor's Office; Crime and Justice Policy Lab
As always, you are welcome to join the conversation.
Email us: [email protected], or call us: 410.662.8780

(Audio of this conversation will be posted early this afternoon)

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
