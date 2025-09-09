2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Programs
Midday

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn on the ethics of a new organ transplant technique, 3-parent IVF, medical research cuts

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
A liver transplant surgery being performed at the Hospital das Clínicas (HC) Rio Branco, Acre, Brazil in 2014.
Photo by Matheus Carvalho, via Wikimedia Commons
A liver transplant surgery underway at a Brazilian hospital. A new method for recirculating blood in a deceased donor's body, called NRP, increases the viability of the transplant organ, but critics say it can blur the line between the life and death of the donor.

It’s Midday on Ethics.

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn is the director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.

In addition to directing the Berman Institute, Dr. Kahn teaches in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Jeff Kahn joins us from time to time to talk about some of the thorny ethical issues facing scientists and people throughout society.

We begin today with a conversation about organ donation. Nearly 105,000 people are on waiting lists for organs. The United Network for Organ Sharing, or UNOS, which manages part of the U.S. transplant system, reports that on average, 13 people die each day while waiting for a transplant. So the demand for organs is strong.

With the advent of new surgical techniques for improving the viability of donor organs, however, some truly frightening problems have arisen while organs are being harvested.

Let’s talk about it. Dr. Jeff Kahn joins Tom today in Studio A.

You are welcome to join us as well: email your comments or questions to wypr.org, or give us a call at 410.662.8780.

(Audio of this program will be posted here early this afternoon)

Organ donationPublic HealthTrump administration
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
