Public media is at a turning point. What can it do to build trust? And what do funding cuts mean for Maryland's public television?

A conversation about the future of public media on Midday today.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting will close its doors by the end of this month, leaving some big financial holes in the budgets of public radio and television stations across the country, including WYPR and WTMD, the two stations that comprise Baltimore Public Media. Maryland Public Television, which broadcasts from its studio in Owings Mills, is also affected.

NPR's Ailsa Chang, a longtime fixture on public radio airwaves, shares her perspective.

Then, Midday hears from Steven Schupak, the recently appointed President and CEO of MPT. How do federal cuts impact Maryland's statewide television network?