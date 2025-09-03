2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Public media is at a turning point. What can it do to build trust? And what do funding cuts mean for Maryland's public television?

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 3, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT

A conversation about the future of public media on Midday today.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting will close its doors by the end of this month, leaving some big financial holes in the budgets of public radio and television stations across the country, including WYPR and WTMD, the two stations that comprise Baltimore Public Media. Maryland Public Television, which broadcasts from its studio in Owings Mills, is also affected.

NPR's Ailsa Chang, a longtime fixture on public radio airwaves, shares her perspective.

Then, Midday hears from Steven Schupak, the recently appointed President and CEO of MPT. How do federal cuts impact Maryland's statewide television network?

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
