2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR experienced a transmitter failure Sunday at 10:25 pm and is currently operating on low power backup transmitter. Coverage will be reduced on WYPR HD-1, HD-2, and HD-3 until further notice.
Programs
Midday

How do you monitor your mental health and well-being?

By Teria Rogers,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sam Bermas-Dawes via Canva
Just as we schedule regular physical check-ups, our emotional wellness deserves the same attention.

Today, Midday is focused on mental health maintenance. Guest host Farai Chideya explores the ongoing work of checking in with ourselves and others for optimal mental health.

Farai's guests — Kerry Graves, the executive director of the Metro Baltimore chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and Dr. Ernestine Briggs-King, the vice-president of Kennedy Krieger Institute's Department of Family and Community Interventions — share practical advice on how to monitor your own mental health and how to support someone you're worried about.

For more information on brain health, be sure to listen to Your Child's Brain, WYPR's monthly podcast produced in partnership with Kennedy Krieger Institute.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, remember that help is available. You can reach the NAMI HelpLine at 800-950-6264, text "NAMI" to 62640, or call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for immediate support.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR Programsmental health
Stay Connected
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is a contributing producer for Midday.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes