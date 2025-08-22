How do you monitor your mental health and well-being?

Today, Midday is focused on mental health maintenance. Guest host Farai Chideya explores the ongoing work of checking in with ourselves and others for optimal mental health.

Farai's guests — Kerry Graves, the executive director of the Metro Baltimore chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and Dr. Ernestine Briggs-King, the vice-president of Kennedy Krieger Institute's Department of Family and Community Interventions — share practical advice on how to monitor your own mental health and how to support someone you're worried about.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, remember that help is available. You can reach the NAMI HelpLine at 800-950-6264, text "NAMI" to 62640, or call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for immediate support.