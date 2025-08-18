Midday revisits Ann Patchett's annotated version of 'Bel Canto'

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 25, 2024)

Midday's guest is the best-selling author, Ann Patchett. Her most recent book is an annotated edition of her most popular novel, Bel Canto, which was published to great acclaim in 2001. In the latest version, she walks us through what she wrote, page by page, and comments on what she thinks could be improved. She shares insights into her creative process with the same kind of grace, humor, and gifts of perception that draw us all to her novels and essays.

