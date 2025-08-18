2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Programs
Midday

Midday revisits Ann Patchett's annotated version of 'Bel Canto'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 18, 2025 at 12:35 PM EDT
'Bel Canto Annotated Edition: A Novel'
Courtesy of Harper Collins
'Bel Canto Annotated Edition: A Novel'

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 25, 2024)
Midday's guest is the best-selling author, Ann Patchett. Her most recent book is an annotated edition of her most popular novel, Bel Canto, which was published to great acclaim in 2001. In the latest version, she walks us through what she wrote, page by page, and comments on what she thinks could be improved. She shares insights into her creative process with the same kind of grace, humor, and gifts of perception that draw us all to her novels and essays.

A reminder that because our show was pre-recorded, we can’t take any new calls or comments.

Award-winning author Ann Patchett
Emily Dorio
Award-winning author Ann Patchett

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR BooksWYPR Programs
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
