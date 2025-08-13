2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Betsy Tolentino, no stranger to youth justice, steps into lead role at Department of Juvenile Services

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Betsy Fox Tolentino was named acting secretary of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services in June.
Betsy Fox Tolentino was named acting secretary of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services in June.

Midday turns the spotlight to young people and adolescents who have left childhood and are navigating the oftentimes confusing, treacherous path toward adulthood.

For young people who run afoul of the law, the Department of Juvenile Services is tasked with their supervision and treatment.

Betsy Fox Tolentino is the new acting secretary of DJS. Last June, Gov. Wes Moore appointed her to replace Vincent Schiraldi.

Tolentino is no stranger to the agency, or to the work of youth justice. She is a former DJS Deputy Secretary, a Baltimore based public defender, and most recently, the director of the Roca Impact Institute.

