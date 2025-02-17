'We Refuse' makes an argument for redefining Black resistance

A new book frames episodes of Black resistance to white supremacy in United States history in a new light. We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance is an impassioned love letter to Black resilience past and present.

Author Kellie Carter Jackson, is an Associate Professor and Chair of Africana Studies at Wellesley College and a cohost of This Day in Esoteric Political History. Her 2019 book, Force and Freedom, was a finalist for the Frederick Douglass Book Prize and the Museum of African American History Stone Book Award.