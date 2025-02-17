© 2025 WYPR
'We Refuse' makes an argument for redefining Black resistance

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 17, 2025 at 2:20 PM EST
Author photo by Marvan Germain.

A new book frames episodes of Black resistance to white supremacy in United States history in a new light. We Refuse: A Forceful History of Black Resistance is an impassioned love letter to Black resilience past and present.

Author Kellie Carter Jackson, is an Associate Professor and Chair of Africana Studies at Wellesley College and a cohost of This Day in Esoteric Political History. Her 2019 book, Force and Freedom, was a finalist for the Frederick Douglass Book Prize and the Museum of African American History Stone Book Award.

