John Grisham's latest book turns to the true stories of the wrongfully 'Framed'

John Grisham's name is a common sight on book store shelves and the annual lists of best-selling works. His gripping thrillers, including A Time for Mercy and The Runaway Jury, are known across the world.

In 2006, Grisham published The Innocent Man, a nonfiction work chronicling the story of Ron Williamson, who wrongly convicted, sentenced to death row and eventually exonerated.

Grisham’s latest book is his second of nonfiction. Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions chronicles the cases of ten people who have been wrongly convicted and the strenuous efforts taken in the attempt to secure their freedom.

The book is coauthored by Jim McCloskey, a longtime advocate for the wrongly-convicted and founder of Centurion Ministries. Grisham serves on the board of Centurion.

