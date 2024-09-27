The New/Next Film Festival returns bigger and better
Baltimore Public Media's New/Next Film Festival returns to the Charles Theatre October 3 - 6. This year's event has expanded to showcase more than 100 films from filmmakers near and far.
Today on Midday we discuss the inspiration for this year's festival, review a few featured films and highlight contributions from the Maryland cinematic community.
Guests for today's show include:
- Sam Sessa, Director of Events and Community Management for Baltimore Public Media
- Eric Hatch, Co-Founder and Director of Festival Programming
- Alexi Wasser, Director of the opening night film 'Messy'
- Max Weiss, Editor in Chief of Baltimore Magazine and film and pop culture critic
- Jed Dietz, Founder and Former Director of the Maryland Film Festival