© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

The New/Next Film Festival returns bigger and better

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 27, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
The New/Next Film Festival
Baltimore Public Media
The New/Next Film Festival

Baltimore Public Media's New/Next Film Festival returns to the Charles Theatre October 3 - 6. This year's event has expanded to showcase more than 100 films from filmmakers near and far.

Today on Midday we discuss the inspiration for this year's festival, review a few featured films and highlight contributions from the Maryland cinematic community.

Guests for today's show include:

  • Sam Sessa, Director of Events and Community Management for Baltimore Public Media
  • Eric Hatch, Co-Founder and Director of Festival Programming
  • Alexi Wasser, Director of the opening night film 'Messy'
  • Max Weiss, Editor in Chief of Baltimore Magazine and film and pop culture critic
  • Jed Dietz, Founder and Former Director of the Maryland Film Festival
Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsNew/Next Film FestivalBaltimore Public Media
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes