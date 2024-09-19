© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

America's governors are teaming up to secure 2024 election results

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:25 PM EDT
With just 50 days until the November election, the new Goucher polling provides important insights into the mood of the Maryland elecorate. (Wikimedia/Commons)
Photo by Wikimedia Commons.
-

Former Maryland Gov. Parris Glendening joins Midday today. He is part of a group of former state chief executives urging current governors to recommit to electoral integrity laws.

The Keep Our Republic Initiative wants the state leaders to assure their residents that votes cast in the electoral college are reported in accordance with bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act.

Glendening was the Prince George’s County Executive from 1982 to 1994, and Maryland governor from 1995 to 2003.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsGov. Parris GlendeningElection 2024
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes