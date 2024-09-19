America's governors are teaming up to secure 2024 election results

Former Maryland Gov. Parris Glendening joins Midday today. He is part of a group of former state chief executives urging current governors to recommit to electoral integrity laws.

The Keep Our Republic Initiative wants the state leaders to assure their residents that votes cast in the electoral college are reported in accordance with bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act.

Glendening was the Prince George’s County Executive from 1982 to 1994, and Maryland governor from 1995 to 2003.