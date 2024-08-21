As the postseason approaches, can the Orioles make it across the finish line?

The Baltimore Orioles are set to finish a series in New York City against the hometown Mets today. Afterward, the O’s come back home to start an important four game series tomorrow against the Houston Astros. The O's play the Astros without a star pitcher following yet another injury.

Kyle Goon is a sports columnist for The Baltimore Banner, and he joins Midday to give up an update on the Orioles as the postseason approaches.