© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live updates from the DNC in Chicago
Programs
Midday

As the postseason approaches, can the Orioles make it across the finish line?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 21, 2024 at 12:04 PM EDT
Keith Allison
/
Wikimedia

The Baltimore Orioles are set to finish a series in New York City against the hometown Mets today. Afterward, the O’s come back home to start an important four game series tomorrow against the Houston Astros. The O's play the Astros without a star pitcher following yet another injury.

Kyle Goon is a sports columnist for The Baltimore Banner, and he joins Midday to give up an update on the Orioles as the postseason approaches.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsThe OriolesMajor League Baseball
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes