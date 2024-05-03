Newswrap: Change ups in the Baltimore mayoral race. Plus, a kickoff to early voting!

Leading Baltimore mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah dropped out of the race for the city's top leadership position and endorsed his opponent, Sheila Dixon, ahead of this month’s Democratic primary.

The endorsement came during a surprise announcement Wednesday in Fells Point. Dixon and Vignarajah would not confirm whether a role in Dixon’s administration would be down the road.

Emily Sullivan, City Hall reporter for WYPR's news partner The Baltimore Banner, joins us to discuss the mayoral race and Maryland's 3rd Congressional District race to replace retiring Rep. John Sarbanes.

Plus, early voting in primary elections across Maryland began this week. Residents can register to vote and cast their ballot at an early voting center in the county where they live. Residents can also register on Election Day at their assigned polling place.

