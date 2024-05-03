© 2024 WYPR
Newswrap: Change ups in the Baltimore mayoral race. Plus, a kickoff to early voting!

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
A crowd of around 100 guests gathered into H. Mebane Turner Learning Commons on the university’s campus Tuesday to hear from incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott, former mayor Sheila Dixon, attorney Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace. Photo by Izzi Bavis/WYPR.
Izzi Bavis
/
WYPR
A crowd of around 100 guests gathered into H. Mebane Turner Learning Commons on the university’s campus Tuesday to hear from incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott, former mayor Sheila Dixon, attorney Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace.

Leading Baltimore mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah dropped out of the race for the city's top leadership position and endorsed his opponent, Sheila Dixon, ahead of this month’s Democratic primary.

The endorsement came during a surprise announcement Wednesday in Fells Point. Dixon and Vignarajah would not confirm whether a role in Dixon’s administration would be down the road.

Emily Sullivan, City Hall reporter for WYPR's news partner The Baltimore Banner, joins us to discuss the mayoral race and Maryland's 3rd Congressional District race to replace retiring Rep. John Sarbanes.

Plus, early voting in primary elections across Maryland began this week. Residents can register to vote and cast their ballot at an early voting center in the county where they live. Residents can also register on Election Day at their assigned polling place.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
