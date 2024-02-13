© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Could Balto. County reconsider mixed-use plans, council size?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Baltimore County Council
John Lee, WYPR
Baltimore County Council

We visit the counties surrounding Baltimore and review the latest news.

John Lee covers the counties for WYPR's news department. We ask him about the controversial mixed-use legislation that County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. has proposed.

Also, should the County Council be expanded to better represent the state’s third largest jurisdiction? And, if Johnny O wins a seat in Congress, who will determine who finishes his term as the County Executive?

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
