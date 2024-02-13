Could Balto. County reconsider mixed-use plans, council size?
We visit the counties surrounding Baltimore and review the latest news.
John Lee covers the counties for WYPR's news department. We ask him about the controversial mixed-use legislation that County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. has proposed.
Also, should the County Council be expanded to better represent the state’s third largest jurisdiction? And, if Johnny O wins a seat in Congress, who will determine who finishes his term as the County Executive?