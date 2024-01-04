Movies: A look back at 2023 & forward to the Golden Globes

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends, with our regular movie aficionados, Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post.

We will discuss some of the latest movies in theatres, including American Fiction, Poor Things and Ferrari.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program