© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "The Wiz" at The Hippodrome Theatre

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 28, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
Melody Betts & the cast of "The Wiz"
Jeremy Daniel
Melody Betts & the cast of "The Wiz"

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of the Maryland, DC and Virginia regional stage.

“The Wiz” continues at the Hippodrome through Sunday. We spoke to the show’s director, Schele Williams, and Ron Legler, president of the Hippodrome, about it last week.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBaltimore ArtsJ. Wynn RousuckThe Rousuck Review
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre