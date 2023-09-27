© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Famous Baltimore Orioles Brooks Robinson dies at 86

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
FILE - Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the Hall of Fame before a baseball game between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Robinson, whose deft glovework and folksy manner made him one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in Baltimore history, has died, according to a joint announcement by the Orioles and his family Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
Gail Burton
/
FR4095 AP
Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the Hall of Fame before a baseball game between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Robinson, whose deft glovework and folksy manner made him one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in Baltimore history, has died, according to a joint announcement by the Orioles and his family on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

Midday takes a few minutes to pay tribute to one of the greatest baseball players ever to play the game, and one of just a handful of players who epitomized the Oriole Way. Brooks Robinson passed away yesterday at the age of 86.
 
Joining Tom to reflect on this legendary player is Jon Meoli, the Orioles Columnist for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner. 

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

