Famous Baltimore Orioles Brooks Robinson dies at 86

Midday takes a few minutes to pay tribute to one of the greatest baseball players ever to play the game, and one of just a handful of players who epitomized the Oriole Way. Brooks Robinson passed away yesterday at the age of 86.



Joining Tom to reflect on this legendary player is Jon Meoli, the Orioles Columnist for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

