Midday

Midday on Higher Ed: Goucher College Pres. Kent Devereaux

Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT

On this edition of Midday on Higher Education, I speak with Kent Deveraux, who was appointed the President of Goucher College in Towson in 2019. Over the summer, his contract was extended to 2027.

Facing the same kind of enrollment challenges that many private colleges around the country face, Goucher is opening up its campus to senior citizens who want to continue their life long learning in tandem with young undergraduates.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
