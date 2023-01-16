© 2023 WYPR
On MLK Day of Service: Creative citizens building our community

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakMalarie Pinkard-PierreTeria Rogers
Published January 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST
MLK-crop-bwise via Flickr/CreativeCommons.jpg
January 16, 2023, is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a federal holiday established by the US Congress in 1983 to honor the life and work of the slain civil rights leader and, in the words of this year's presidential proclamation, to "encourage all Americans to observe this day with appropriate civic, community, and service projects in honor of Dr. King."

On this special edition of Midday honoring the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, we’ll meet three people for whom every day is a day of service, and whose animating force and deep-seated passions are centered, as Dr. King said, in the broader concerns of humanity.

SharaynaChristmas_CJayPhilip-COMBO.png
(L-R) Sharayna Christmas is founder and director of Muse 360; CJay Philip is artistic director of Dance & BMore. (courtesy photos)

Tom's first guest is is Sharayna Christmas, an artist, teacher and activist who is the founder of MUSE 360, an organization that works with young African Americans to increase their life skills and broaden their understanding of Black history.

Tom's next guest is Cjay Philip, the founder and artistic director of Dance & Bmore, and creator of Bmore Broadway Live, a performing arts group that taps into the talent of local youth.

BPD Sgt. Streett wPhyllisGilmore_cropSCALED.png
BPD Sgt A.L. Streett (left) posing with Phyllis Gilmore, president of the Woodbourne-McCabe Community Association. (courtesy photo)

Tom's final guest is Phyllis Gilmore, president of the Woodbourne-McCabe Community Association and vice-president of the York Road Partnership.

Today's conversations were recorded, so we're not taking any live comments or questions.

