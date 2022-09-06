What's up with DPW's boil-water advisory for West Baltimore?

It was a rain-soaked Tuesday morning, but for folks in West Baltimore, it was water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink. E. coli bacteria has been detected in part of the water supply, and joining Tom with an update is Jason Mitchell, the Director of the Baltimore Department of Public Works….

John Bullock joins us as well. He is the member of the Baltimore City Council who represents the ninth district, which includes Sandtown Winchester and Harlem Park, the two areas most directly affected by the Boil Water Advisory…

Both our guests join us via Zoom.