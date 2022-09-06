© 2022 WYPR
What's up with DPW's boil-water advisory for West Baltimore?

Published September 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Water Glass_credit pexels-ray-piedra-1556381.jpg
The boil-water advisory issued Sunday by the Baltimore City Department of Public Works followed the DPW's detection of E.coli bacteria in water lines during routine testing at several West Baltimore locations. (photo credit Ray Piedra/Pexels)

It was a rain-soaked Tuesday morning, but for folks in West Baltimore, it was water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink. E. coli bacteria has been detected in part of the water supply, and joining Tom with an update is Jason Mitchell, the Director of the Baltimore Department of Public Works….

John Bullock joins us as well. He is the member of the Baltimore City Council who represents the ninth district, which includes Sandtown Winchester and Harlem Park, the two areas most directly affected by the Boil Water Advisory…

Both our guests join us via Zoom.

JasonMitchell_John_T_Bullock-combo.png
(L-R) Jason Mitchell, Director, Baltimore City Dept. of Public Works; Baltimore City Councilman John T. Bullock (D., Dist. 9) (courtesy photos)

