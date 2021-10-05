Dr. Miho Tanaka: Advice for avoiding (or treating) muscle & joint injuries

Today, we welcome back to Midday a wonderful friend of the show, Dr. Miho Tanaka. She’s an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine expert who will answer your questions about training and exercise. We call our segments with Dr. Tanaka, What Hurts Today?

If you’ve got something that hurts, feel free to give us a call…

Lee Corrigan, president of Corrigan Sports Enterprises, is Executive Race Director of the Baltimore Running Festival.

But first, the Baltimore Running Festival is back. On Saturday (October 9), runners will hit the streets in four different events: the 26-mile full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K race (that’s about 6 miles) and a 5K race (that’s about 3 miles). It’s the 20th anniversary of this popular event, which like so many events, took a COVID-related hiatus last year.

Tom's first guest today is Lee Corrigan, the Festival's executive race director and president of Corrigan Sports Enterprises, the Elkridge-based company that organizes this and many other footraces across the region.

After our marathon preview, it’s time for a Midday segment that, like the Baltimore Running Festival, has been absent during the pandemic. It’s a segment we call, with our tongues firmly ensconced in our cheeks, What Hurts Today?

We pose this question because, let’s face it: something hurts. Your knee. Your shoulder. Your elbow. Your ankle. With all due respect, with genuine concern, and with a shared sense of what it means to have things that hurt: we all have things that hurt. And what’s more fun than comparing what hurts?

Dr. Miho Tanaka specializes in what hurts. She is an acclaimed orthopedic surgeon and the director of the Women’s Sports Medicine Program at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She is a member of the faculty at the Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Tanaka has treated professional athletes and weekend-warriors alike.

If you are running in one of the races in the Baltimore Running Festival this weekend, or your idea of a good time is hopping on your bike and riding, or leashing up your dog and walking, or playing soccer or tennis or golf or lifting weights; whatever you like to do to keep active and fit, Dr. Tanaka is here to answer questions you may have about how to stay active and injury-free, and to suggest some things to think about if you have an injury you need to address.

Dr. Miho Tanaka joins us on our digital line from Boston.

We welcome your questions and comments.