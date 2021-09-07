Protecting Transgender Rights in Baltimore: Frontline Perspectives

In 2013, the Human Rights Campaign started tracking violence against the Transgender community in the United States. Violence against trans people has increased in recent years. In 2020, more trans people were victims of hate crimes than at any other time. So far this year, nationally, more than 30 trans people have been victims of homicide.

Today on Midday, conversations with trans activists who provide services and support to Transgender people in Baltimore.

Tom's first guests are Iya Dammons, the founder and executive director of Baltimore Safe Haven, a non-profit organization that advocates for a higher quality of life for TLGBQ people in Baltimore City; Melissa Deveraux is the organization’s chief of staff.

Later in the program, Tom is joined by Paula Neira, JD, MSN, RN, CEN, FAAN, the Clinical Program Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Transgender Health.

Our guests join us today on Zoom.